Letter: Perry doesn't support law enforcement

Promises made. Promises broken. Already.

Scott Perry’s campaign ads asserted he works for us and supports law enforcement. He does neither. Examples follow, with more later:

On Dec. 6, 2022, Congress honored U.S. Capitol Law Enforcement members with the Congressional Gold Medal for their service on Jan. 6, 2021. The bipartisan vote, 406-21, appropriately esteemed true American patriots. Sadly, Perry and 20 of his fellow insurrectionists, including 18 “Freedom” Caucus members, voted against the resolution. They objected to the word "insurrection" in the resolution. However, Jan. 6 was a textbook case of “insurrection” - nearly 10,000 angry people broke through police lines, attacked police, destroyed and disrespected our U.S. Capitol, forced members of Congress into hiding, attempted to overturn the 2020 election, etc.

Perry refuses to answer questions regarding his efforts to spread election lies, stoke crazy conspiracy theories, plan and coordinate the insurrectionist attack, and preemptively request a presidential pardon. If Scott Perry truly worked for us, he would answer all these questions.

Thankfully, the insurrectionist attack failed due to the courageous actions of law enforcement, the U.S. Secret Service, and those Congress people who voted to certify the 2020 presidential election.

We invite everyone to stand in solidarity on the Pennsylvania Capitol steps at noon on Jan. 6, 2023, to honor law enforcement, denounce the insurrectionist attack, call out the hypocrisy and false claims of Perry’s “Freedom” Caucus, and support efforts to build and nurture our beloved communities.

We are builders and believers in Democracy. Scott Perry, Doug Mastriano, Donald Trump and other insurrectionists are destroyers and deceivers of democracy. They are on the wrong side of our great American history.

We can and must do much better; our children’s future depends on it.

Rick Coplen

Carlisle