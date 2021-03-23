Letter: Perry and voting rights

Dear Editor:

As he did last January, Congressman Scott Perry is once again helping lead an effort to subvert America's constitutional democracy. This time rather than trying to overturn an election, his goal is stealing the right of Americans who live in the District of Columbia to vote in presidential elections.

While the citizens of the District of Columbia do not have voting representatives in Congress, the 23rd amendment to the Constitution, which was ratified in 1961, gave them the right to select presidential electors just as the citizens of the 50 states. It specified that they would have the same number of electors as if the District was a state, but no more than the least populous state. That seemed only fair.

But now Congressman Perry is co-sponsoring H.J. Resolution 19 which would repeal the 23rd amendment and strip the right to vote for president from the citizens of the District of Columbia.

Given that the citizens of the District are as much American as the resident of any state and pay federal taxes, and that many of them are loyal civil servants — probably including some of Perry's own staff — why would he do this? What possible rationale is there for taking away the right of some American citizens to vote for president based solely on where they live in the United States?