Letter: Perry and the Constitution

Dear Editor:

I am writing to express my disappointment with Congressman Scott Perry's participation in the recent attempt by congressional Republicans to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. I consider this a betrayal of the Constitution and the oath that Congressman Perry took to uphold and defend it.

There is no doubt that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Experts in his administration labeled it "the most secure in American history." The Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud. Officials in every state certified the results.

Despite this, President Trump continues to claim that he won in a landslide. For this to be true would have required a massive conspiracy involving thousands of local officials and judges — many of them Republicans — implemented so skillfully that it left no evidence that will stand up in court. This is far-fetched to the point of absurdity. In fact, the congressional Republicans attempting to overthrow the election have not made specific, substantiated charges of fraud, instead relying on vague suggestions of wrongdoing.