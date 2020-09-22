Letter: Perry and systemic racism

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

The residents of York County may be well aware of the recent comments by Scott Perry at the Rotary Club on Sept. 2, but Cumberland County voters may have missed them. A Republican, Mr. Perry is running for the 10th Congressional District of the House of Representatives against Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, and Carlisle residents will choose between them on Nov. 3.

My Perry stated his belief that systematic racism isn’t real. Why? "That belies the fact that we had a war [Civil War] among us over that issue to cleanse our country of that issue."

Presumably, Mr. Perry thinks that because the Civil War ended slavery, it also ended systemic racism. He appears ignorant of the systemic racism of Reconstruction, of the Jim Crow era, of across the board segregation in the North and in the South, of segregated schools, of segregated neighborhoods and segregated employment. He ignores the fact that systematic racism continued into the 1960s when we had to pass special laws to guarantee the voting and civil rights of Black people.

And it continues to today. Facts don’t lie. And our eyes don’t lie.