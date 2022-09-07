 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Perry a naysayer in Congress

Scott Perry’s same old yard-signs are going up in my neighborhood with his slogan: “Businessman, Soldier, Leader.”

Perry the businessman: Founder of Hydrotech Mechanical Services, Perry faced criminal charges in 2002 for conspiring to falsify state-mandated sewage records. But he completed a diversion program, preserving his U.S security clearance.

Perry the soldier: Served in Iraq, but received his ranks of colonel and general stateside as an administrator.

Perry the leader: Of the Freedom Caucus, the most far right, MAGA-extremist group in the House of Representatives.

What’s missing? How about legislator?

Our U.S. representative to the House isn’t a legislator, he’s a naysayer. Perry votes against, not for. Occasionally he votes for a ban or a prohibition. He’s voted against affordable insulin; against health benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits; against renewing the Violence Against Women Act; against equal access for contraception for vets; against women’s reproductive rights; against LGBTQ military service; against reasonable regulation of gun use; against limiting use of cancer-causing PFAS; against restricting harmful methane emissions; against conserving endangered plants and wildlife.

Recently on Facebook, I asked a Perry enthusiast to name one piece of legislation Perry had introduced that was humane and had been passed. He could not.

Actually, I can: a bill prohibiting female circumcision, the Federal Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act of 2019. You may wonder why such a bill was necessary, but there are sects of immigrants -- very small ones - who follow this custom in America. Given Perry’s history, I was surprised at this concern for women’s health; however, I decided that his xenophobia overcame his misogyny, at least temporarily. In the end - although the bill passed - Perry voted against it. Misogyny won after all.

Follow Perry’s naysaying example: Vote against “Rep. Scott Perry: Xenophobe, Misogynist, Oath-breaker.”

Susan Roller

Camp Hill

