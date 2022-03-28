Letter: Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean water

Constitutional right to clean water

As a proud Pennsylvanian it’s been a concern knowing that our state accounts for the largest amount of pollution flowing into the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Pennsylvania is behind in implementing the practices necessary to reduce agricultural runoff and urban and suburban storm water management, and thus has not met the goals set to reduce the pollution from nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment. Why? Because our General Assembly has not provided adequate funding, and as a result of which many of our 86,000 miles of waterways have continued to decline.

The good news is that several bills are pending in our General Assembly, some of which have bipartisan support, as explained by House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County and State Representative Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County, in their As We See It” in the Patriot-News on March 15. Senate Bill 832 and House Bill 1901, called the “Clean Streams Fund,” would create a new program to tackle water pollution with $250 million from federal funds in the American Rescue Plan, and SB 525 and HB 2020 would replenish the “Growing Greener Fund” with $500 million also from federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

As Pennsylvania is a state with a strong Environmental Rights Amendment, our elected officials have taken an oath to “support, obey and defend” the Constitution of the Commonwealth, which states clearly that “the people have a right to clean air [and] pure water.” I look forward to seeing our elected official work together to fulfill that oath by cleaning up our waterways.

Margee Kooistra

Lower Allen Township

