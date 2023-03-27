Pennsylvania is losing prime farmland at an alarming rate. Pennsylvania fortunately initiated the Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program in 1989 with strong bipartisan support and still enjoys that support today.

Pennsylvania is the leader in farmland preservation. The program is totally voluntary and provides farmers an alternative to selling their land for development and a means to continue farming and preserve their land by use of a conservation easement. The state offers funding that can be leveraged to counties for the conservation easements. Cumberland County has done a remarkable job with this program. Currently, 208 farms have been voluntarily preserved in our county since 1989. This equates to about 23,000 acres. In the last 20 years alone, Cumberland County has preserved 158 farms equating to about 16,150 acres.

During this time, the county has contributed $11.6 million but has leveraged an additional $33.7 million in state contributions and $3.4 million in federal contributions. It has received $1 million from Silver Spring Township and an additional $2.3 million in other non-county contributions.

The average cost of an easement during the last 20 years has been about $3,222 per acre. The county’s portion was $716 per acre, which is about 22% of the total cost. Several years ago, the Penn State Extension estimated that prime farmland in Cumberland County contributes over $14,000 per acre per year to our economy. I think this is an excellent return of county funds, particularly looking at the amount of economic contribution compared to the cost of the easement to the county. In a survey conducted by Shippensburg University in 2017 on behalf of the county, 90% of respondents indicated support for the program and 82% supported the use of some county funding. I have always supported the farmland preservation program and will continue to do so.

Vince DiFilippo

Cumberland County Commissioner