 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Paying for intrusion of privacy
0 Comments

Letter: Paying for intrusion of privacy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

If someone called me asking for my name, address, driver's license number, partial SSN and voting history, I'd hang up immediately, knowing it was a scam. If I were asked to then pay some exorbitant amount so that information could be used without my express permission and given to some unknown entity, as is the case with the Pa. GOP "audit," I would immediately join a class action suit demanding my Fourth Amendment right to privacy.

That right is one of my dearest freedoms, and it is shocking that Pa. Republicans are either so ignorant and/or so hypocritical that they want to proceed with this travesty while proclaiming opposition to masks on the grounds of personal freedom. For what? Because these same lawmakers have alleged, unfounded "questions" about the 2020 election that they now want to examine because they claim they don't have answers to their own fabrications. My dog chases his own tail in the same way, but I don't have to pay attention to it when I know it is just a game.

The Arizona "audit," which has been totally discredited, may cost upwards of $9 million, and has required several counties to purchase new voting machines since the audit compromised the old ones. Do we really want to follow the absolute worst and dumbest example of partisanship gone awry, pay for it with our hard-earned money, so these guys can grandstand for the previous guy?

I'm old enough to know when I'm being used with no benefit to me, my community and my state.

Libby Hutcheson

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Protect your neighbors
Letters

Letter: Protect your neighbors

Many years ago when I was a young man I, like many others, served our community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. With no questions asked, w…

Letter: United we stand
Letters

Letter: United we stand

Two of the many poignant reflections on 9/11 stood out for me. One from a teacher, near tears, describing the outpouring of care and concern f…

Letter: A thank you for event
Letters

Letter: A thank you for event

On July 17, 2021, the 35th Annual Bob Baish Memorial Golf tournament was held at the Cumberland Gold Club. Bob was a local businessman who own…

Letter: Thankful for response
Letters

Letter: Thankful for response

This letter is to thank retired Col. Alden M. Cunningham for his excellent response to the opinion piece titled "Fallacy of CRT." There is ple…

Letter: Unity over division
Letters

Letter: Unity over division

Upon returning from vacation, I experienced the “pleasure” of reading Michael Reagan’s column “High price of Biden’s blunder” (Aug. 25) and Ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News