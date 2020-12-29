Letter: Pause the Claremont sale

Dear Editor:
As I write, our Cumberland County Commissioners are moving forward with a plan to sell Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to a private, for-profit company by June. This decision is premature, and we need to hit the “pause” button before things go further.
Specifically, this proposal cries out for public hearings, not Zoom meetings, where the people affected by such a decision can have meaningful participation in it. Apart from the stakeholders — patients, employees, and contractors — there are the tens of thousands of taxpayers who may find themselves or family members needing Claremont’s services.
Claremont provides a unique service in our community. As a publicly owned and operated facility, it exists primarily to serve those who cannot afford other options. That is as it should be. Claremont is a public service, not a business, even though it uses common business practices to contain costs and operate efficiently.
The commissioners point out that Claremont this year will exhaust its reserves, and they use this year as an excuse for dire warnings about future years. But because of the pandemic, this year is an aberration. As recently as two years ago, Claremont actually increased its reserves, and there’s no reason to believe Claremont can’t do that again once it returns to normal operations after the pandemic is behind us.
Meanwhile, the commissioners have made this decision without considering other dire consequences. What will happen to the quality of care at Claremont? What will happen to the dedicated workers who have suffered through the pandemic at far greater risk than the rest of our community? What will happen if a private provider decides it can’t make enough profit and closes Claremont in a year or two?
Our commissioners owe the community a better, wider discussion before making any final decisions.
Tim Potts
Carlisle