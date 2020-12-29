Letter: Pause the Claremont sale

Dear Editor:

As I write, our Cumberland County Commissioners are moving forward with a plan to sell Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to a private, for-profit company by June. This decision is premature, and we need to hit the “pause” button before things go further.

Specifically, this proposal cries out for public hearings, not Zoom meetings, where the people affected by such a decision can have meaningful participation in it. Apart from the stakeholders — patients, employees, and contractors — there are the tens of thousands of taxpayers who may find themselves or family members needing Claremont’s services.

Claremont provides a unique service in our community. As a publicly owned and operated facility, it exists primarily to serve those who cannot afford other options. That is as it should be. Claremont is a public service, not a business, even though it uses common business practices to contain costs and operate efficiently.