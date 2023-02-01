Letter: Past time to address debt

Taxation was the leading motivation for our war of independence. Controlling laws were being made in Parliament across an ocean, affecting the welfare of our colonies. Today the Declaration of Independence seems to be rarely mentioned in our schools. Perhaps someday Americans will wake up to the irresponsible taxation coming out of Washington and will demand accountability of our senators and representatives whose primary motivation seems is their reelection rather than what is beneficial for the nation.

A few years ago, a businessman was elected president, much to the resentment, anger, terror, fury and wrath of politicians who have yet to get over it. Logical business principles have for years been brushed aside in favor of ignorant financial nonsense.

Congress has moved from wasting millions to billions and to trillions, an inconceivable amount, with little regard for our debt. Printing more dollars simply lowers their value.

What can we do? First, never elect a spendthrift politician. Then, demand that any year we fail to balance the budget there be an automatic reduction in congressmen’s pay. Note that pay increases now have become automatic so that a vote for pay increase is not on a politician’s record.

Congress seems to ignore debt and the fact that no value is received from paying interest. Our national debt is unconscionable, a disgrace, and certainly a motivation for correction and ought to be illegal. Where would we be if our loans were foreclosed? And why do we ignore our God given natural resources and purchase energy from countries at our expense and to their wealth?

Little wonder the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Ten Commandments and common sense seem to irritate the machinations of Congress.

Fred Battles

Carlisle