The Republican Party that I grew up with supported a strong military to support democracies and keep fascists at bay, supported a small federal government, supported balanced budgets, supported states’ rights, and most of all, supported law and order. Where did that party go?

It apparently disappeared with the arrival of Donald Trump. Now it’s apparently okay to pay $130,000 to a porn star and cover it up as a business expense. Donald Trump was "individual-1" in Michael Cohen’s case where he was sentenced to 3 years in prison. That means Donald Trump was an unindicted co-conspirator in Michael Cohen’s federal case, yet the Justice Department never brought the case against him.

Now DA Bragg is contemplating bringing this very case against Donald Trump in New York, and the Republican Party is outraged that someone would try to hold Donald accountable for his crimes. They want him to testify before three committees if he does bring an indictment against Donald. If the Republican Party wants to be the party of law and order, then I suggest that they need to back off and let DA Bragg do his job. Donald Trump should not be considered above the law, just like the rest of us.