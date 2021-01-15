Letter: Party in extremis

Dear Editor:

My Republican Party is in extremis. In naval ship handling terms, two vessels are in extremis when on collision courses and at a point where no evasive action can prevent the collision.

After four years the collision took place several days ago at our nation’s capital building. The result is two Republican parties, one made up of Trump supporting insurrectionists, including many members of Congress, and the other comprising traditional conservative Republicans. Josh Holley on the one side and Mitt Romney on the other.

I don’t know what it will take to transform our party, once again, to the party of Abraham Lincoln.

Bob Sigrist

Carlisle

