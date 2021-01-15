 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Party in extremis

Letter: Party in extremis

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

My Republican Party is in extremis. In naval ship handling terms, two vessels are in extremis when on collision courses and at a point where no evasive action can prevent the collision.

After four years the collision took place several days ago at our nation’s capital building. The result is two Republican parties, one made up of Trump supporting insurrectionists, including many members of Congress, and the other comprising traditional conservative Republicans. Josh Holley on the one side and Mitt Romney on the other.

I don’t know what it will take to transform our party, once again, to the party of Abraham Lincoln.

Bob Sigrist

Carlisle

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News