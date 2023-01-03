Letter: Parties should move back to middle

Christmas, the best feeling anyone could ever ask for. We used to have a two-party government; left were the liberals, and right were the conservatives. They would work their way to the middle making decisions that kept our country together. Decades ago, there were two fractions that made their presence known in mainstream politics. The evil far left and right wings of both parties. They have created a monster of their choosing. They are creating the biggest tsunami this world will ever see, because of spreading hatred, revenge, ego and hyperbole, not only at home but all over the world. This evil is pushing the young males to the far right into white supremacy and Neo-Nazism with no return. They are being blamed for all the shortcomings in the world. While it is true that the far right has done much damage in the last 20 years, the far left has been the instigator of these actions. We are a country that has our history but is not permitted to teach our children about it. Our schools are teaching that America has no history but a melting pot of many cultures. This is true, but the migration of history was mostly Europeans who came to be settlers in the early years of America’s birth, to build a country free from tyranny and religious prosecution; to assemble as one nation under God. These two extreme groups have divided our country into small groups that can only bring hatred to one another. Our government must come back to the middle and start working for the people. The left and right extremists must be destroyed by both the Democratic liberals and Republican conservatives. They cannot be permitted to keep spreading their lies and hate around the world.