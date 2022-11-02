Letter: 'Painful to watch'?

Some say it was painful to watch the debate between the Senatorial candidates because one of them is still recovering from a health issue. But it was actually most painful to hear from a TV show host who doesn't know PA, has never served in our commonwealth and who changes positions for his own purposes.

Dr. Oz (now) thinks it's OK for a local politician (our state legislators like the extreme Mastriano) to be "in the room" when a woman and her doctor need to make difficult decisions about her pregnancy. So while he may be polished in front of an audience, he certainly showed us who he is and what he will do to pander to the extreme. He's demonstrated his slick way of saying whatever gives him financial or political advantage at the time. We simply can not trust Mehmet Oz.

John Fetterman, on the other hand, has shown us consistently who he is and what he will do. He is someone who has actually served Pennsylvanians in a variety of ways as a teacher, advocate, Big Brother, mayor and Lt. Governor. In the Senate, a most deliberative body, he will thoughtfully consider what is right for our citizens and best serve all of us. I stand in strong support for John Fetterman because he understands our needs and because he is the one who will stand on principle.

Liz Reilly

Camp Hill