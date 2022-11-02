 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 'Painful to watch'?

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Some say it was painful to watch the debate between the Senatorial candidates because one of them is still recovering from a health issue. But it was actually most painful to hear from a TV show host who doesn't know PA, has never served in our commonwealth and who changes positions for his own purposes.

Dr. Oz (now) thinks it's OK for a local politician (our state legislators like the extreme Mastriano) to be "in the room" when a woman and her doctor need to make difficult decisions about her pregnancy. So while he may be polished in front of an audience, he certainly showed us who he is and what he will do to pander to the extreme. He's demonstrated his slick way of saying whatever gives him financial or political advantage at the time. We simply can not trust Mehmet Oz.

John Fetterman, on the other hand, has shown us consistently who he is and what he will do. He is someone who has actually served Pennsylvanians in a variety of ways as a teacher, advocate, Big Brother, mayor and Lt. Governor. In the Senate, a most deliberative body, he will thoughtfully consider what is right for our citizens and best serve all of us. I stand in strong support for John Fetterman because he understands our needs and because he is the one who will stand on principle.

People are also reading…

Liz Reilly

Camp Hill

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Need to protect democracy

Letter: Need to protect democracy

I was born in Albania under a communist totalitarian regime where the population lacked basic human rights. My family escaped Albania and live…

Letter: Support for Markle

Letter: Support for Markle

I spent too much time trying to figure out what to write as my letter to the editor. This letter is going to be in support of Kristal Markle. …

Letter: Support for Alan Howe

Letter: Support for Alan Howe

On Oct. 24, The Sentinel reported that "Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels," adding "Black and Hispanic students saw bigger decreases ... w…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News