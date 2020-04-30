Letter: Pa. should not award millions to oil companies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

During a time when small businesses are floundering, Pennsylvania's house bill 1100 would award millions to rich companies like ShellOil and ExxonMobil. The bill aims to give $660 million in tax credit subsidy per project over the next 30 years for petrochemical-related building projects in Pa.

Just two of these projects would add up to over $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, the current pandemic has drained small businesses of their income and Pennsylvania leads all but three states in unemployment rates.

Supporters of HB 1100 argue that it will provide valuable jobs for the newly unemployed, but so could jobs in the clean energy industry, which would also protect our health and environment from future crises. Incredibly low demand has crashed the price of oil and gas.

Now is the time to invest in cleaner, renewable energy, not a dying industry. I encourage our representatives and senators to uphold Gov. Wolf's veto and protect Pennsylvania's future.

Naomi Somerville

Mechanicsburg

