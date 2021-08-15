Letter: Pa. should join regional efforts

On behalf of the Ecology Team at Bethany Village Retirement Community in Mechanicsburg, I am writing to urge our elected Pennsylvania officials to take immediate action to work toward combating climate change. Specifically, it is imperative that the legislature vote to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Eleven (11) of our neighboring states have already joined and are active participants. This collaborative effort significantly reduces carbon pollution from power plants. Instead of supporting actions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, there is still strong support for the fossil fuel industry in our state, which produces tremendous amounts of pollution. These emissions have a direct impact on climate change.