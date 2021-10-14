Letter: Pa. legislature is failing us

All Pennsylvanians should have the ability to live, work and thrive in our Commonwealth. We all want our children and grandchildren to be safe and healthy. Instead of working on legislation that would ensure that health and safety and improve the lives of hard-working taxpayers of PA, many of our full-time legislators are spending their time and our tax dollars trying to pass legislation that would rescind the governor's mask mandates, obtain our social security and driver's license numbers to continue the "Big Lie" and to pass a voter suppression package that would make it harder for many to vote.

The PA Legislature is ignoring the following:

PA is one of eight states that does not have a gift ban, basically making bribery legal in the PA legislature.

PA residents graduate from college with the highest amount of debt in the country.

PA has the third worst drinking water in the country, and it was recently reported that 5% of our children have high levels of lead in their body.

PA ranks 48th for air quality.

Since the Parkland shooting, 26 states (including 15 with Republican governors) have passed and signed 55 laws addressing the gun violence crisis; but not PA.

Because PA has no gift ban legislation, decisions on what bills get out of committee or what bills get voted on are controlled by GOP committee chairs, special interest groups and the well-connected. Without a gift ban, our voices are being silenced by money and powerful influencers wining and dining our lawmakers. Go to giftban.org and let your legislators know we do not support bribery! We want them to work on legislation that will improve health, make college more affordable and protect our children.

Jo Bitzer

Mechanicsburg

