Letter: Pa. enacts small percentage of bills

Pathway Institute classes keep local seniors up to date on issues. Recently we enjoyed a presentation from a Fair Districts PA speaker about how to fix fairness in the Pennsylvania Legislature.

The end-of-2021 assessment by FiscalNote, a provider of legal and policy data and insights, indicated that the state with few bills enacted was Pennsylvania. Our state Legislature passed only 4.08% of bills introduced.

Why the low number of bills enacted? Pennsylvania has no rules against lobbyists’ gifts. There are minimal regulations surrounding campaign contributions, which leads to large donations and personal gifts. These lobbyist-supported legislators control redistricting and determine legislative rules. They name committee chairs and set the legislative agenda.

As a result, the interests of the people of Pennsylvania — notably, bills with high bipartisan support that deal with issues such as broadband access, childhood lead exposure, equitable school funding, health care, legislator ethics and money, open primaries and more — are too often ignored in favor of the wishes of those special interest donors.

We can lobby, we can insist on bipartisan collaboration and reform so that legislation for the good of all doesn’t languish in committee, never getting scheduled for a vote by the majority leaders.

Go to FixHarrisburg.com for more information about how the current procedural rules in the General Assembly block bipartisan solutions.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township