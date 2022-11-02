Letter: Oz not fit as doctor or politician

I am pleading with the women and men of Pennsylvania to fully see what Mehmet Oz is saying. He runs political ads that suggest that he is a doctor and he helps people. Yet, he is denying his medical oath when he states that a woman’s reproductive care should be decided by the woman, her doctor and local politicians. Understand what he is saying. The local politician will control the medical care decision. Mehmet Oz is walking away from his oath and walking away from all Pennsylvania women.