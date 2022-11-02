Letter: Oz not fit as doctor or politician

Dear Editor:
I am pleading with the women and men of Pennsylvania to fully see what Mehmet Oz is saying. He runs political ads that suggest that he is a doctor and he helps people. Yet, he is denying his medical oath when he states that a woman’s reproductive care should be decided by the woman, her doctor and local politicians. Understand what he is saying. The local politician will control the medical care decision. Mehmet Oz is walking away from his oath and walking away from all Pennsylvania women.
And remember, he also will walk away from seniors on Medicare and Social Security, as well as being willing to walk away from school children by not supporting common sense gun safety laws.
I would not accept Mehmet Oz as my doctor, and Pennsylvania men and women must never accept him as the “local politician.”
Please vote for John Fetterman who will stand up for all of us in the U.S. Senate.
Charles E. Bussard
Dickinson Township