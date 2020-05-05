Letter: Overreaction to this virus ...

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Editor:

Tribune Columnist Cal Thomas wrote (Sentinel, April 23, 2020): “That there has been an overreaction to this virus, in my opinion, is hard to dispute."

I don’t find it hard to dispute his opinion. Our leadership has responsibility for an incomparably complex crisis whose dimensions and nuances are not yet fully understood by scientists and elected officials as they consider measures to protect all of us.

Mr. Thomas and I share some memories. My earliest is the bombing of Pearl Harbor. (I was 8; he was born the following year.) Next was the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945. (He had been president my entire life.)

Then, in rapid order came a stream of headline events, some of them frightening: Cold War, space exploration, war in Korea, Sputnik, soldiers enforcing civil rights in Little Rock, the Cuban missile crisis, war in Vietnam; the assassinations of Jack Kennedy, Martin Luther King, and Bobby Kennedy; Kent State, our man on the moon, LBJ and civil rights, women’s lib — a busy decade. Then, resumption of the Cold War, opening to China, Watergate, Nixon’s disgrace, collapse of the Soviet Union, “the end of history” (and the victory of democracy and capitalism), 9/11, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, impeachment of two presidents.