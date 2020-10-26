Letter: Our votes matter

Dear Editor:

Every one of our votes matters! As the quality of the air we breath and the water we drink is critical to each of our lives, I am casting my vote for those who are dedicated to protecting our environment, who promote clean energy, and who are working to mitigate the danger of the climate crisis that confronts us daily.

In following the votes cast by the Republican majority in the PA legislature, including Sen. Mike Regan and Rep. Sheryl Delozier who represent me, it is clear that supporting the fossil fuel energy rather than protecting the well being of those of us who live here remains their priority.

Thousands of well pads and miles of pipelines are built with little regard for our health and safety. As too many of our elected officials turn a blind eye, pollution and toxic waste from fracking and the growing petrochemical industry have a dangerous impact on our health, especially on our children and future generations, and accelerate the global climate crisis that threatens our very lives.

Vote as though your life depends on it, because it does.

Margee Kooistra

Lower Allen Township

