Letter: Our two Congressmen can address child poverty

After the recent election, residents of Newville like me really have two Congressmen: our current one, John Joyce, and the one who will represent Newville in January, Scott Perry. Newville was on the old boundary between districts and got shuffled to the other one. Confusing, but how many Americans have two members in Congress for a couple of months?

Both have an opportunity to address child poverty between now and January. In an August guest essay in The Sentinel, Shippensburg University professor Lawrence Eppard listed the well documented costs that child poverty extracts from children and from our society. I’ll just summarize: less child poverty is a lot better for everyone. For the year 2021, government policy nearly eliminated child poverty by extending the full Child Tax Credit to all families. What could be more bipartisan than the full Child Tax Credit for all children? Unfortunately, both representatives opposed it during the pandemic, and now the expansion has expired. Maybe they think child poverty isn’t important in their districts.

In the next two months, Congress takes up renewal of some lucrative business tax breaks. Tax policies give businesses incentives to build facilities and do research and experimentation. They would do these without the tax breaks, but the breaks boost profits. This time, why not pair the tax breaks with expansion of the full Child Tax Credit to all families? One of them boosts profits and the other invests in our country’s children.

With the Republicans taking control of the U. S. House, Representatives Joyce and Perry will probably get responsible positions to influence policies next year. We should ask them to do something responsible now – expand the Child Tax Credit. The Sentinel prints their contact information, so please give them a call.

Bruce Kessler

Newville