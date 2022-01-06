Letter: Other motives more likely

Carl Golden (Commentary, on Dec. 30) was highly critical of private text messages by Fox News commentators Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham to the White House Chief of Staff “imploring a presidential address urging protesters to leave the Capitol.” He claimed knowledge of Hannity’s and Ingraham’s motives, asking “why ... if not for a self-serving desire to play a significant role in a history-making – albeit disgraceful – event?”

Self-serving acts in politics more often are public, not private. Although Golden pretends clairvoyance, it only takes a little more imagination than a rock to come up with other motives. For starters, maybe Hannity and Ingraham just wanted to help. They may have been motivated by recognition that the Capitol incursion could only harm our country. Perhaps they wanted to do whatever they could to stop it before things became worse. Maybe they thought personal texts would have more impact than general public statements.