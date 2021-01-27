 Skip to main content
Letter: Operation Christmas Child success

Letter: Operation Christmas Child success

Dear Editor:

Despite a global pandemic, residents of Shippensburg and surrounding area shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

Generosity throughout South Central Pennsylvania resulted in 28,820 shoebox gifts collected at curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected more than 7.8 million such gifts in 2020. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2020, the ministry is now sending more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, residents and South Central Pennsylvania volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 186 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories

Across South Central Pennsylvania, shoebox packers shop for shoebox gift deals year round, and many serve at a deeper level. Information about ways area participants can get involved year round can also be found on at samaritanspurse.org/occ .

Although local drop off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 15-22, 2021, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten. Thanks for your support.

David M. Goodman

Operation Christmas Child

Chambersburg

