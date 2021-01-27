Letter: Operation Christmas Child success

Dear Editor:

Despite a global pandemic, residents of Shippensburg and surrounding area shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

Generosity throughout South Central Pennsylvania resulted in 28,820 shoebox gifts collected at curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected more than 7.8 million such gifts in 2020. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2020, the ministry is now sending more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, residents and South Central Pennsylvania volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 186 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories