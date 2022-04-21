Letter: Open letter to Congressman Scott Perry

Dear Congressman Perry, as you will be the Republican candidate to represent District 10 in the U.S. House of Representatives, I am writing you regarding your culpability and actions that may have participated in Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine. I have studied your career intensively. This includes your vo-tech education from Northern High School culminating with your education at the Carlisle U.S. Army War College. I have checked your voting record, particularly your record in supporting the legislation of Donald J. Trump, a pathological narcissist and liar; and finally the tremendous growth of your net worth after becoming a congressman to Central Pennsylvania. Like many politicians, you have succumbed to the corruption of power. Many of our past presidents can be blamed for Putin‘s consolidation of authoritarian power in Russia. Clinton, W. Bush and Obama have failed to curtail this tyrant’s rise to power. But in Donald Trump, Putin found a true ally, a soft, amoral human being that responded to flattery, and a man that had no knowledge of history or geo politics. You have formed strong friendships with representatives Greene, an overt supporter of Putin; Jim Jordan, possibly a planner and supporter of the Jan. 6 insurrection of our Capitol; and congressman Gaetz, a man who may have participated in sex with an underage female. As you have the strong potential of being elected for your sixth term in District 10 of Central Pennsylvania, I would ask that you review your oath of office as a military officer and congressman. You promised to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic." Perhaps you should visit Ukraine in the next week and use both your strategic and tactical knowledge that you gained as an officer.