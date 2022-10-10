Letter: One party voted for legislation

In his guest editorial (The Sentinel, Oct. 3), Pennsylvania's AARP State Director, Bill Johnston-Walsh, celebrates the "historic victory" of legislation that will allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for seniors. The AARP has been lobbying Congress for years to make drugs more affordable for Medicare recipients, and we certainly owe them a debt of gratitude for their hard work. As Mr. Johnston-Walsh points out, this legislation, signed into law by President Joe Biden, will save taxpayers and Medicare billions over the next 10 years.

However, the AARP in its publications, and Mr. Johnston-Walsh in The Sentinel editorial, state that Congress passed this legislation. That is misleading. The Democrats in Congress passed this legislation. Not one Republican in the House or Senate voted for the bill (four Republicans did not vote at all). As citizens prepare to cast their ballots in the upcoming election, they should know exactly who is supporting the legislation that improves their lives, and who isn't.