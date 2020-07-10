Letter: On-ramp issue for I-81

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

I was not surprised to read the report of the incident on I-81’s northbound on-ramp from Hanover Street in Thursday's Sentinel. I’ve used that ramp many times over the years, but less frequently in recent ones having, on multiple occasions, seen reckless drivers create situations very much like the one reported.

It seems some drivers just assume there will be room to merge into highway traffic without verifying there is, finding themselves awkwardly positioned, stopped at the end of the acceleration ramp. Others expect highway traffic to accommodate their entrance by moving over (what if both lanes are occupied as they were in this case?) There is a sign on the ramp warning of the absence of a merge lane, but I’m sure many drivers don’t realize what that means.

I believe, with the proliferation of irresponsible, incautious, and just plain rude drivers, that area won’t be safe unless merging traffic is forced to stop with a sign before entering the highway.

I hope the people who were injured through someone else’s negligence aren’t seriously hurt and I hope “speeding” is not the only charge for someone so reckless.

Jim Thornton

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0