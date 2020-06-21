Letter: OK staying at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

I am not afraid to die, but I am not going to push it like a lot of you are trying to do. I believe that our political and medical leaders have access to the best info available and are trying their best to do what they think is best for us.

I have no problem with staying at home. I like a little nip now and them, but everything is closed so I stay at home. There is really nothing out there that I really need. In seven weeks I have been out I believe six times — bank, doctor, drug store and then stay home.

A lot of people want to go back like we were and start the virus all over again. It has not stopped and may never if people do as they are doing now. One person said I want to get out and breath some fresh air. He failed to explain how you do that lying in a casket dead in a funeral home.

Come on people please listen to the people that are trying their best to pull us thru this for a better tomorrow. Together we can do this, apart we may fail.

Dale Stitzel

Carlisle

