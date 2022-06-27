Letter: Offended by new bill

As a parent and a former teacher, I am deeply offended by, not only HB 2521 introduced by Barb Gleim, but also the title, "Anti-Indoctrination in Teaching Act." I have never known of a case of “a teacher or other school employee compelling students to adopt or adhere to beliefs the violate the Civil Rights Act.”

Firstly, no one can compel anyone to believe anything. Discussion of various viewpoints is not indoctrination or compulsion.

Secondly, my own high school education did not include such things as Japanese interment camps, Tulsa Massacre, Trail of Tears, boarding schools for Native Americans (although one was in Carlisle), and other injustices perpetrated by our own government. I doubt if my teachers in the 1960s were even aware of such atrocities. That does not alter the fact that they happened and were wrong. Shielding students from factual, albeit unpleasant, truths and ignoring past history is wrong.

Thirdly, students who make racist or sexist comments should be corrected. This is not an attempt to change their beliefs or labeling them; it’s helping them to be better human beings by not offending those around them and learning to express their views in a kinder way.

Finally, if “the goal is to teach students to be independent thinkers and discerning consumers of information and different viewpoints,” how is this possible without presenting and discussing different viewpoints?

This bill in addition to Gleim’s earlier suggestion that residents become substitute teachers so they can monitor what teachers are doing, is enough to make me understand why it’s difficult to find enough educators now. Most teachers are dedicated, caring individuals who do spend a great deal of time with their students and share the parents’ commitment to helping them mature into independent thinking citizens. Let’s let them do their job!

Margaret Butts

Newville

