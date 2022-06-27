 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Offended by new bill

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

As a parent and a former teacher, I am deeply offended by, not only HB 2521 introduced by Barb Gleim, but also the title, "Anti-Indoctrination in Teaching Act." I have never known of a case of “a teacher or other school employee compelling students to adopt or adhere to beliefs the violate the Civil Rights Act.”

Firstly, no one can compel anyone to believe anything. Discussion of various viewpoints is not indoctrination or compulsion.

Secondly, my own high school education did not include such things as Japanese interment camps, Tulsa Massacre, Trail of Tears, boarding schools for Native Americans (although one was in Carlisle), and other injustices perpetrated by our own government. I doubt if my teachers in the 1960s were even aware of such atrocities. That does not alter the fact that they happened and were wrong. Shielding students from factual, albeit unpleasant, truths and ignoring past history is wrong.

Thirdly, students who make racist or sexist comments should be corrected. This is not an attempt to change their beliefs or labeling them; it’s helping them to be better human beings by not offending those around them and learning to express their views in a kinder way.

People are also reading…

Finally, if “the goal is to teach students to be independent thinkers and discerning consumers of information and different viewpoints,” how is this possible without presenting and discussing different viewpoints?

This bill in addition to Gleim’s earlier suggestion that residents become substitute teachers so they can monitor what teachers are doing, is enough to make me understand why it’s difficult to find enough educators now. Most teachers are dedicated, caring individuals who do spend a great deal of time with their students and share the parents’ commitment to helping them mature into independent thinking citizens. Let’s let them do their job!

Margaret Butts

Newville

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The last straw

Letter: The last straw

When I was a kid, there was a game called “The Last Straw.” You would take turns putting plastic straws into a basket on a toy camel until the…

Letter: Not suitable for children

Letter: Not suitable for children

I was shocked to read, in the June 16 issue of The Sentinel that a drag queen is scheduled to perform at this Saturday’s “Family Storytime” at…

Letter: Need for gun control

Letter: Need for gun control

I am a registered Republican who has voted Republican all my life. In 1960 while doing basic training at Fort Dix, I voted for Richard Nixon, …

Letter: Returning to faith

Letter: Returning to faith

Words and more words! The more we hear, the worse they get. America needs help! But who can help her? Almighty God is its one and only hope. G…

Letter: Transgender numbers growing

Letter: Transgender numbers growing

Suicide. It’s a statistic that news outlets and doctors claim threatens trans youth most. And, to run from it, many suggest running towards ge…

Letter: Not fit for office

Letter: Not fit for office

According to the recent testimony at the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, our representative, Scot…

Letter: Ruled by a few

Letter: Ruled by a few

America is falling short. We are in danger of losing the rights of pro-choice. We don't have a decent living wage. We don't have affordable me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News