Letter: Nursing home deaths data

Our seniors deserve better, and our community deserves better from The Sentinel staff.

Rep. Scott Perry

Editor’s Note:

Select Subcommittee Republican spokesman issued the following statements to update the story following publication online:

“The five states – New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Michigan – we launched investigations into each had the most severe versions of ‘must admit’ orders in the country. These orders mandated nursing homes accept potentially contagious and untested COVID-positive patients from hospitals, regardless of their ability to properly quarantine and treat them, in direct contradiction of CMS and CDC guidance.

We have known since the beginning of this crisis based on data from Europe that nursing homes and the elderly were especially vulnerable to this disease. It is clear based on the mass number of fatalities nationwide – over 40% from nursing homes – that every state has suffered these horrible deaths. But not every states had a strict ‘must admit’ order like NY, NJ, MI, PA, and CA. We must determine why these orders were made and what consequences they had.”

The following paragraph was already used in the story:

“What we saw when you take the five states that went against the CMS guidelines, there was a dramatic increase in those states” regarding COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, Scalise said, which is why his committee sent letters demanding answers as to why those five states had pursued such a policy.

