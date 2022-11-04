Letter: NOW's message on abortion a new low

“Abortion rights will drive people to the polls” (Christian Nunes, Sentinel, Oct. 31) achieves a new low. Ms. Nunes grotesquely invokes the medical imperative “do no harm” to promote abortion, while ignoring the ultimate and irrevocable harm it does to the helpless fetus. In her abortion zeal, she cites the Hippocratic Oath, even though that ancient document had doctors swear not to perform abortions. She then goes on to speak of “life-saving treatments” as if that included abortion. She lumps “unintended” and “nonviable” pregnancies together, as if equivalent, when the latter is a tiny fraction of the former. She speaks of women forced to carry dead fetuses and denied care for ectopic pregnancies, when even restrictive abortion laws allow for treatment of such emergencies.

In one paragraph she points out that “75% of women who seek abortion ... are low income.” In the next, she tries to convince us that being denied an abortion causes poverty. She would have us believe doctors and pharmacists don’t understand the difference between a woman taking methotrexate for a chronic rheumatologic condition and someone seeking a medical abortion. With gross exaggeration, she declares “abortion bans put lawyers squarely in the operating room” – has anyone ever seen that? Anywhere?

Without providing supporting evidence, Ms. Nunes tosses around pejorative terms such as right-wing extremists, draconian, narrow-minded, misogynistic and hypocritical. (Where were the editors?) And of course, she declares “abortion bans affect us all.” Some also believe the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Pennsylvania causes a hurricane in Indonesia. It is the rancor, incivility, unlawful intimidation and criminal violence of pro-choice zealots (not to mention the deaths of millions of aborted babies) that have had more of an effect on society and all of us.

Cloyd Gatrell

Carlisle