Letter: Now versus the future

There’s much political rhetoric about the energy policies of the Biden administration. They’re blamed for high gas prices, loss of jobs in the fossil fuel industry and our failure to suck every ounce of fossil fuels out of the ground as fast as possible.

Strangely, these critics seldom mention climate change. It’s like they’ve never heard of it. If they do mention it, it’s a problem in the far-off future. They want energy, jobs and profits now - to hell with the future.

Let’s be clear. We can’t simply flip a switch and fix this problem overnight. We’re not going to quit flying airplanes or eating steaks, or eliminate all gasoline engine cars by 2030. We, and the rest of the world, won’t severely sacrifice our standard of living to solve this problem. That just won’t happen. The solution will require concerted global action by governments, entrepreneurs and individuals, and will take decades.

But understanding that it will take decades to solve this problem is no excuse for delay. If we don’t make serious, sometimes difficult decisions now, we (and our children) will pay substantially for our delay. Even with the best scenario, a great deal of expensive and difficult mitigation will be required. The longer we wait to act, the more traumatic the results and the more expense and difficulty we will face.

Bill Gates’s “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” provides an excellent analysis.

The fossil fuel industry has an inherent interest in delaying the transition away from fossil fuels. Most of these companies now admit climate change is real, but they frequently maneuver to delay the transition to sustainable energy.

We expect reasonable individuals to choose larger long-term benefits over instant gratification. As a society, are we smart enough to do the same? Asking for our children.

John Sigle

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0