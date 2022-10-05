 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: November voting critical

I am 78 years old and the upcoming election is the most critical of my lifetime. The Republican party is not the party of conservative ideals from the Reagan & H.W. Bush era. Today’s party has no ideals – they are totally fixated on amassing autocratic power and are a threat to our democracy, freedoms and power to vote.

Doug Mastriano and Scott Perry have attempted to overthrow our government – Mastriano was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6th insurrection – Perry worked behind the scenes for weeks to arrange a coup of our government. Dr. Oz has pledged his fealty to the Republican national agenda regardless of its effect on Pennsylvania. And then there is Barbara Gleim (Cumberland County’s version of Marjorie Taylor Greene) - so extreme that she wants to place spies in our classrooms to intimidate teachers who dare to teach the facts of our country’s history to their students.

These are dangerous people – they do not deserve your support. If you find you simply cannot vote for an Independent or Democrat, then don’t vote at all. These people do not need even one vote of encouragement that their soiled minds reflect the will of the electorate. If Republicans win, may God help our state and country.

Bob Beard

North Middleton Township

