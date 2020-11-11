Letter: November is COPD Awareness Month

Dear Editor:

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) is the fourth leading cause of death and the second leading cause of disability in the U.S. Thirty million people in the U.S. are living with COPD and in Pennsylvania there are 694,000 who have COPD.

The official color for COPD is orange, so wear Orange the month of November to support those with COPD. World COPD Day is Nov. 18 to honor those who have COPD and those who lost their battle with COPD.

Pulmonary Rehab is important for every person diagnosed with COPD. It helps them to learn about the illness, what causes flares ups and how to cope and live with COPD. It gives those of us a better quality of life. My journey began at the age of 44. My diagnosis was COPD and emphysema and I am proud to say I have been smoke free since 2009. COPD makes it hard to do things that most take for granted.

I not only speak and spread awareness for myself, but all the others who are affected by COPD. Research, education and awareness are essential for COPD.

Get involved, support and join forces with the COPD Foundation and start to learn to breathe again.

Always Keep HOPE in your heart.

Tina Moyer

State Advocacy Captain of Pennsylvania for COPD Foundation

