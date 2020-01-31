Letter: Nothing sweeter than small businesses

Dear Editor:
There’s nothing sweeter than new, locally-owned businesses in our downtowns — Nothing Sweeter, Annette Lane’s dream-come-true cake shop and baked goods at 10 W. Pomfret Street in Carlisle is the most recent to open.
Like so many, her journey to small-business ownership started years ago — we first met in Shippensburg in summer 2012. There were many twists and turns along the way, and for every opportunity there was something just not quite right ... the right place (be by your competition or as far away as possible?), the right space (the fit matters most!) or the right time (timing, as they say, is everything).
Our small businesses and wannabes are fortunate to be or want to be in Cumberland County where our board of commissioners supports and funds in part the Redevelopment Authority’s Downtown Program Services putting feet on the street and ears to the ground. They’re lucky too that our communities and municipalities like Carlisle Borough encourage aspiring start-ups, and that through working with the Redevelopment Authority, business prospects are offered services ranging from space exploration (finding a place where you’ll be wildly successful) to identifying craftsmen who can replace your curved window or create an awesome awning.
The aptly-named Nothing Sweeter didn’t happen overnight, but it did happen and it’s delicious. We were proud to finance this project adding it to our business portfolio, and appreciate the borough’s wisdom in investing, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for making job and business-creation funds available for people like Annette.
The Redevelopment Authority was a part from the start — that always works best. Some things are worth the wait; Nothing Sweeter is one of them. Stop in for a treat. Annette — thank you for keeping at it and for making downtown Carlisle your business address.
Rebecca Yearick
Cumberland County Redevelopment Authority