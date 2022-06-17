 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not suitable for children

I was shocked to read, in the June 16 issue of The Sentinel that a drag queen is scheduled to perform at this Saturday’s “Family Storytime” at the Bosler Library. Who thought that this was appropriate for a program designed to entertain children? Look at the photos accompanying the article and ask yourself: “Would I want this exhibitionist to be a role model for my child? Will attending this performance help my child to develop an understanding of the adult world?” The Bosler Library and its excellent programs should not be used to indoctrinate children with faddish views of “diversity, gender and inclusivity.”

Is it no wonder that children now are confused when you ask them what they want to be when they grow up? Are you asking about occupation or gender identity?

David W. Blackledge

Carlisle

