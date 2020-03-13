Letter: Not in our town

Dear Editor:

“What’s spreading faster than coronavirus in the U.S.? Racist assaults and ignorant attacks against Asians,” reads a recent headline by CNN.

In this health crisis, we need to be sensitive to seeing the social impacts emerging with the spread of this virus. Fear-based, hateful acts are now so prevalent there is actually a term for this: “coronavirus racial abuse.”

What can we do here in Carlisle to make sure coronavirus racism doesn’t infect our community and hurt people? Sadly, NOT IN OUR TOWN has learned about racial incidents in Carlisle against people based on their appearance as being of Asian descent.

Racial abuse is appalling and unacceptable in any form. Period.

We call upon the media, government leaders, directors of organizations, businesses, and schools to speak up, maintain public trust, and send a strong, clear message based on facts that racism is not the way to deal with this health problem. Solid, accurate information is available from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at: www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

The CDC states: