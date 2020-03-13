Letter: Not in our town

Dear Editor:
“What’s spreading faster than coronavirus in the U.S.? Racist assaults and ignorant attacks against Asians,” reads a recent headline by CNN.
In this health crisis, we need to be sensitive to seeing the social impacts emerging with the spread of this virus. Fear-based, hateful acts are now so prevalent there is actually a term for this: “coronavirus racial abuse.”
What can we do here in Carlisle to make sure coronavirus racism doesn’t infect our community and hurt people? Sadly, NOT IN OUR TOWN has learned about racial incidents in Carlisle against people based on their appearance as being of Asian descent.
Racial abuse is appalling and unacceptable in any form. Period.
We call upon the media, government leaders, directors of organizations, businesses, and schools to speak up, maintain public trust, and send a strong, clear message based on facts that racism is not the way to deal with this health problem. Solid, accurate information is available from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at: www.cdc.gov/COVID19.
The CDC states:
“People of Asian descent, including Chinese Americans, are no more likely to get COVID-19 than any other American. Help stop fear by letting people know that being of Asian descent does not increase the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19.”
We ask our leaders to speak out against racist framing when they offer information about this virus. There is a terrible history associated with disease and discrimination, from Jews in the Middle Ages, to Irish workers in the 1830s, to SARS and Ebola. Now it’s the corona virus.
We invite everyone to our next conversation on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Historical Society, talking about creating a Community Responders Network here. We are seeking to make Carlisle a place where everyone is safe and respected. Won’t you stand up and join us?
Marcia Berry NOT IN OUR TOWN group—Carlisle