Letter: Not fit for office

According to the recent testimony at the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, our representative, Scott Perry, sought a presidential pardon. What this says to me is that Mr. Perry knew he was complicit in a potential coup of our government and wanted to save his own neck while also putting our Republic in danger.

It also says to me that he knew he was violating his oath of office, in which he vowed to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States.

The dictionary definition of a traitor is “one who betrays another's trust or is false to an obligation or duty.” Given that definition, it appears that “traitor” is a word we can use to describe Mr. Perry. He should resign immediately.

Deb Fulham-Winston

Carlisle

