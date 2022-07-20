Letter: Not a real solution

Not a real solution

What a relief! A good guy with a gun saves lives in Greenwood, Indiana, when he kills a shooter (yet another angry young male mass shooter) after three were killed and others injured. This is what we get with the “solution” that the way to counter a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Don’t get me wrong, it’s good that not even more people died. But there is nothing to celebrate about three people being killed and others injured. A good guy with a gun is not a solution. The bad guy had multiple weapons, including an AR-15 style weapon with magazines that allowed for a mass shooting. We have to do more to get guns out of the hands of people who should not have them. Background checks. Red flag laws. Limits on semiautomatic weapons that serve no legitimate civilian purpose. Limits on magazines. Waiting periods. We need real solutions, not make-believe solutions. Gun violence is, and has been out of control. Our country is a model to the world on the dangers of firearms. Just as the First Amendment does not allow a person to yell fire in a crowded theater, or for people to hold public events without reasonable regulation, the Second Amendment should not allow firearm possession without reasonable regulation.