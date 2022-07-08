 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Non-existent leftest reality

Responding to Mr. Frank Basehoar's July 2 letter "District deserves better than Perry."

Mr. Basehoar accuses Rep. Scott Perry of lying when Rep. Perry said he didn't request a pardon from Pres. Trump. Mr. Basehoar bases his charges on the testimony of one person with zero evidence.

The letter also mentions Rep. Perry's ignoring a House subpoena to appear before the Jan. 6 hearings. The hearing is a partisan kangaroo committee, and the public sees right through it. The minority leader picked Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks to represent the opposition to cross examine, and Pelosi denied the request, and the Democrats picked turncoat Republicans to sit on the committee.

Rep. Perry did the right thing by not showing up at a fixed partisan circus. In the article it refers to Jan. 6 as an insurrection; if it was an insurrection, why was nobody convicted of insurrection?

Richard J. Vrabel

Boiling Springs

