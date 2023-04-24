In response to the letter, “Vote for new commissioners," I too am an elected Republican committee person, and the previous letter was misleading to the point of deception.

To clarify the mentioned “appointed peers,” the Cumberland County GOP leadership, in the chairman’s second term, conducted a mass appointment process. As a committee person, I was not made aware that this was being done. When the chairmen and his team filled committee roles with appointments, it prevented local citizens from being voted into those roles. Appointed roles of course would by nature lack the free will that comes when elected. Why had those appointments not been done previously under the same leadership? What was the inspiration early 2023 to fill every role with appointment?

“We were delighted” with “five willing candidates” was highlighted and attributed by the author, on behalf of 208 committee people; that is false. Every voter can inquire the internal hierarchy of the Cumberland County GOP and where these candidates came from.

“Overwhelming majority” is another claim that does not resonate with the truth. Interestingly, a significant detail omitted by this previous letter to the editor writer, is the legal action threat that was disseminated from leadership to committee people. Extra gulling, the April 5 writer herself refused to clarify if the legal action was to be taken on elected committee roles or only on the chairman’s appointed committee people. She acknowledged my question, yet never delineated which defiant Republicans were to receive legal recourse for not supporting the campaigns arranged by leadership.

What are we going to do, Cumberland voters? Together we are strong; together we can end the elite power games. Easier said than done!

Amy Khan

Hampden Township