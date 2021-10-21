 Skip to main content
Letter: No surprise with staffing shortages

Your Sentinel Weekend edition cover story on the post office delivery woes was interesting. Yet a few questions you should have asked are the following: Why is the post office short on staff these days? Too many people are afraid of this COVID-19 virus - an excuse too often used for not working. The current administration keeps on giving stimulus payments, generous welfare/unemployment benefits to discourage people from wanting to work; no surprise - we got staffing shortages! The one big problem with the USPS these days is their wanting help, yet only offering part-time employment; part time with no benefits or stability! If the USPS really needs more help, they need to hire full-time with benefits and career stability. It is that simple! This year, with the USPS staffing shortage and delayed deliveries, I will make sure I get my Christmas greetings and year-end letter mailed out by Thanksgiving weekend!

T.J. Murray

Mechanicsburg

