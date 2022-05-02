Letter: No solution for the 199th

On April 20, Jill Bartoli and I met with Rep. Barb Gleim to discuss issues affecting her district, including HB972, the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," sponsored by Gleim and recently passed in the Pa. House of Representatives. As I see it, HB972 attacks defenseless transgender kids, their families and all girls and women, and provides no solution for the 199th.

I asked what prompted her to introduce such legislation. She said she played sports when she was young and felt girls shouldn't have to compete with transgender girls. I suggested this position was not supported by her constituents.

Gleim then referred to a survey commissioned from Rasmussen (a subsidiary of ALEC, which, according to USA Today on April 23, 2019, "Newt Gingrich called 'the most effective organization' at spreading conservatism and federalism to state lawmakers"). The survey, she said, indicated that 75% of the women surveyed supported her bill. We asked for a copy of the survey, but she could not produce it.

Our impression is that Gleim is representing only far-right constituents and sponsored a bill based on fake or partisan research designed to mislead. Her only example of a competition problem was Lia Thomas, the transgender woman swimming recently in the news. She had no example in the 199th.

While we did not expect Ms. Gleim to reconsider her sponsorship of HB972, we are glad to have shared our concerns. We do expect her to represent all her constituents with legislation to solve real problems in her district.

HB972 (and SB1191) offers a solution to a problem that does not exist in the 199th or anywhere in Pennsylvania. Call your Pennsylvania senator today and ask them to vote "no" on HB972/SB1191.

Janelle Kayla Crossley

Upper Frankford Township

