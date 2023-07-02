The CASD real estate tax increase report read "Board weighs needs and wants" when considering that action. The finance chairman looks to the newer member for line items to cut. No members identify either needs or wants.

Eight months of talk have increased real estate taxes in five years by a total of just $6 million. No indication of what that level of tax increase might do to improve educational results. Budgets are around $100 million each year. Unassigned fund balance of $19.7 million as certified by their independent auditors. Their inability to prioritize even "needs" to eliminate such a small tax increase with over $40 million and not considering the independent professional audit is disappointing.

Their failure to enumerate needs and wants is clearly a failure to serve the needs of the community. The lack of attention to education would indicate they are satisfied with a

graduation rate of 88.34%, the lowest in Cumberland County. Test scores of the four adjoining

school districts also rank CASD lowest.

A review of The Sentinel headlines over the last year presents an opportunity for the CASD board to prioritize some dozen acts they have announced. Unfortunately the list is long on talk and short on action

One alternative would be to have no tax increase in view of the relatively small amount involved historically. If the CASD board had a need, they can demonstrate such need to the community and seek a vote by taxpayers.

Wayne Ulsh

Carlisle