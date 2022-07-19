Letter: No place for Christian nationalism

It is horrifying that white Christian nationalists found a venue here for “Return of the American Patriot: The Rise of Pennsylvania.” The movie touting Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano was shown Saturday at Christ Community Church in Camp Hill.

White Christian nationalists advocate Christian values in government. That would be Christian freedom, racial and gender order, and the kind of righteous violence directed against anybody violating that order, but having absolutely nothing to do with Christian ethics.

Trumpism demands we take back the country from immigrants, minorities and secularists and restore it to white Christian Americans. Freedom belongs only to white Christian Americans. The order is to be imposed on everyone else. And righteous violence is to be deployed as necessary.

The combined worship of Trumpism, gun culture and capitalism resulted in mainstream Republicans like Mastriano, Perry and Delozier spouting the lies and rhetoric to dismantle our elections and our constitutional democracy. Deploying righteous violence to drive rioters to breach security and storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 resulted in 70 Pennsylvanians charged, and other Americans dead and injured.

Domestic right-wing terrorism is completely incompatible with American values. It is a threat to American safety and security. Some faith leaders recognize Christian nationalism as dangerous movement rooted in supremacy and hate and as an urgent threat to our democracy, our unity as Americans, and to the faithful. This is the holy trinity of racial order, Christian freedom and male violence driving some of the most radical fringe groups in the United States today and should have no place in Pennsylvania, certainly not in our churches, our places of worship or where we gather in His name.

Jesus wept.

Robin Agerton

Mechanicsburg