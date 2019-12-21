Dear Editor:
Donald Trump has betrayed our country and Constitution. How many times can he do this before we stop him? The time to stop him is now. No one is above the law.
Honestly, how is an extra-marital affair with an intern an impeachable offense for Bill Clinton, but Trump's pressure and subsequent withholding of money to Ukraine for his personal gain not an impeachable offense?
Our framers worried something like this would happen. Hence, why they put the impeachment provisions in the Constitution.
You have free articles remaining.
Trump is a stain on America. We need to rid this country of this stain. And if Sen. Bob Casey, Rep. Scott Perry and Sen. Pat Toomey stand with Trump, then we need to get rid of them as well. It's time they put our Constitution over party.
Katie Somers
Enola