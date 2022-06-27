 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No help on real issues

Everything is going up; just to name a few: fuel, mortgages, interest rates, food, vehicles, housing, appliances and utilities. That is everything except one, the savings account. Who or what is to blame? I can tell you where I think the most blame falls. That person is sitting in the big seat at the White House.

Think back when all this started. The first thing to go up was the fuel prices, and why? About the only thing Biden kept his word about was to stop the drilling, and he did. That is when fuel prices started to skyrocket and everything else followed. We’re not only seeing higher prices, but also higher crime rates, thanks to the liberal DAs, judges, governors and mayors who keep making it easier to commit a crime without serving the time. It seems the Democrats are devoting more time and money trying to take Trump down than solving the more serious problems we face today. To prove my point, how many times can you turn on the news, read the paper or even in “the letter to the editor” and not find Trump in one of them? Not many. No wonder the Republics like Trump; he must be the Dems' biggest threat.

A lot of businesses are cutting hours or permanently closing their doors because they can’t get the help. Why? The government is giving hundreds of dollars extra in unemployment, which was a good idea in the beginning, but now that people can work, they don’t want to. Who can blame them? They are getting almost as much or more than they made when working. Be careful; me, you, our children, grandchildren will pay for it someday, and possibly already are.

If you, like me, want a change, come election day, vote.

Richard Grove

West Pennsboro Township

