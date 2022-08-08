 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: No help for middle class

Dear Editor:

I got my electric bill last month and it jumped $50. Well, I thought it was to be balanced of my average. Well, it wasn't. The $50 was tacked on again this month. That's about a 25 to 30% jump. I am on a fixed income.

The middle man pays, pays and pays. We have nothing to say about it. We have a Public Utility Commission. Who are they working for? I can't go down to my neighbor and say, "I don't have enough money to pay my bills; could you give me some of your money." The middle man has nothing to say about it. The rich man got it, the poor man gets government help, the middle man pays. Why are we sending our representatives to Harrisburg and Washington and getting no help or results? They are still busy counting votes. When are our representatives going to work for the people who voted for them instead of the party. Let's stop kicking the middle man in the rear end and start helping them. If I don't pay my bills or taxes, the lights go out and I'm on the street. Everything goes up but our paychecks. Save some money for a rainy day. Why can't our representatives do the same.

Edward Kaczor

Boiling Springs

