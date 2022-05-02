Letter: No fact, all Gleim

I’m writing to share my thoughts on HB972, aka the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” that was introduced by Rep. Gleim and passed through the House.

This bill is an egregious overreach by state Republicans. The bill is intended to ban transgender youth from playing on public sports teams that align with their gender identities. It’s been disproven many times, that transgender people hold any advantage over a cisgender counterpart of equal height, weight and BMI. That’s a fact that can’t be argued. As Katrina Karkazis, a senior visiting fellow and expert on testosterone and bioethics at Yale University explains, “Studies of testosterone levels in athletes do not show any clear, consistent relationship between testosterone and athletic performance. Sometimes testosterone is associated with better performance, but other studies show weak links or no links. And yet others show testosterone is associated with worse performance.” The bill’s premise lacks scientific validity.

That begs the question, why is such a bill being introduced if there is no fact or science to back it up? The answer is simple: It’s an election year for Gleim, and HB972 serves as red meat to gain an audience in front of the MAGA right. With HB972, Gleim steps on a soap box to be the loudest bigot in the room. If Rep. Gleim truly cared about “saving women,” I recommend she start by introducing legislation so that women could earn a living wage and thrive in the Commonwealth.

Don’t be fooled. The “party of small government” is, once again, pushing through yet another intrusive bill that neglects the needs of Pennsylvanians and highlights the hypocritical decay that lies within the GOP.

Call your senator and ask them to vote no on HB972/SB1191.

Jade Sly

Harrisburg

