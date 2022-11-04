Letter: No debate

John Fetterman, five months after his stroke, may not have won the debate against a practiced TV doctor, but he did win my respect.

Fetterman’s wealthy opponent from NJ showed up last year planning to buy a U.S. Senate seat. There’s no debate about that. Compare that performance with Fetterman, who for years has shown up to serve Pa. citizens, helping them fight for a better life.

Say what you will about Fetterman’s public record, speech, looks or dress. He is a caring Pennsylvanian, truly interested in doing right. That’s a win for any candidate and all constituents, whether they support him or not.

Oz gave us a peek into the future with two debate answers. On abortion, “... I want women, doctors, local politicians ... to put the best ideas forward ...” That’s a crowded exam room. Fetterman is a family man who supports reproductive freedom and the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision.

On minimum wage, Oz wants “market forces” to determine wages. Oz manufactures outside the U.S., so perhaps he doesn’t understand that a living wage for workers means businesses benefit from a loyal workforce. Employees are able and willing to work harder, are more invested in their work, less likely to be late, miss work or have disciplinary problems. Fetterman, who supports increasing the minimum wage, understands what economic security means to working families and to small businesses.

Oz’s performance showed us that with him in the Senate, the GOP won’t need to listen to Pennsylvanians on abortion or wages. With a majority, Republicans will ban or reduce them and then go after Social Security and Medicare.

There’s no debate. Vote John Fetterman for U.S. Senate. He is a true Pennsylvania, fighting for all of us.

William Turner

Carlisle